10 Things You Didn't Know About Eric Church:

Eric Church is one of the biggest stars in contemporary country music, but despite his fame, he remains somewhat of an enigma.

Church tours like crazy and releases hit records, but he tends to cultivate an air of mystery. He talks a lot about his music in public, but not that much about the rest of his life, which includes a wife and kids away from the spotlight.

Add that to his leather jackets and trademark aviator shades, the impression we have of Church is one cool customer you don't want to mess with.

But there's way more to the country superstar. He's college-educated, and he has far more talents than just music. He also has one interesting backstory. Read on to find out all about the country superstar.