10 Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.

Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."

It must be hard being one of the most famous people in the world. After all, Taylor has faced "tyrannical" managers, has had her love life splashed across every magazine whenever she has a new boyfriend or break up, and dealt with celebrity feuds (a la Katy Perry.) And, outside of the drama she faces, Swift still has to travel, perform, shoot music videos, and write music to stay on top of the music world. Talk about exhausting!

Of course, Taylor knows how to "shake it off" (see what I did there?) and has always overcome her challenges. It's part of why she's such an inspiring person. Still, with a life as high-profile as hers, it wouldn't surprise me if sometimes she just wanted to get away from it all. That thought had me wondering - why hasn't Taylor moved to Wyoming?

Seriously, many celebrities live here to get away from their crazy lives. Nikki Sixx has a place up near Jackson, Jeffree Star is chilling in Casper, and the Kardashians have also made a home here.

Honestly, I feel like Wyoming's the perfect place for Swift to have a vacation home or permanent residence. We have all the Western charm she needs to celebrate her country music roots. Also, we have a tiny population, so if she wanted to escape the crowds, Wyoming is the perfect place for it. And I'm sure celebs love the lack of state income tax.

But if Taylor Swift decided to move to Wyoming, where would she live? I have some suggestions. Check them out - and if you have some ideas on where the Midnights singer should move, drop them in the app, I'd love to hear them!