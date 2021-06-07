10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days Is Almost Here

Get our free mobile app

It's almost time for the 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days.

For those of you that have never been, it's a two-day celebration in Kaycee, Wyoming full of everything we love about Chris LeDoux.

This year's event will be June 18th and 19th.

If you don't know who Chris LeDoux is...well we can still be friends but you better get reading...

Chris LeDoux is the epitome of the Wyoming Cowboy and is a beloved hero to many of us.

He was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2005, and it was a well-deserved honor.

Chirs LeDoux began to show the world what he was made of when he won the Wyoming high school state bareback riding championship.

In college, he captured the 1969 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association bareback riding title.

After turning professional he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo four times, and in 1976 he won the world bareback riding crown.

Chris LeDoux was known around the rodeo circuit for not only his expert cowboy skills but for his singing and songwriting.

Chris LeDoux and his band, The Western Underground worked with many famous country music legends including Garth Brooks, Bon Jovi, Toby Keith, and Charlie Daniels.

So, at Chris LeDoux days you can expect some amazing Bronc riding and fabulous live music.

Good food, and good family fun is also on the agenda.

Cody Canada and The Departed, Ned LeDoux, and Brandon Tehau will take the stage this year so you know you're in from some great Western tunes.

You can keep up to date on the latest news about the 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days by following them on Facebook.

And to get you excited here's a look at some video we found of Ned LeDoux at the last Chris LeDoux days.