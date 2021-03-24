15 Pics and Video of the Historic Paul Stock House in Cody

We are fortunate to have so many homes in our state with a rich history. This is one of them. It's the historic Paul Stock House in Cody and I've grabbed 15 pics for you to gaze upon.

I didn't realize that this home is really on the National Register of Historic Places. It's 1300 Sunset Boulevard in Cody also known as the Paul Stock House. Let's see what makes this Wyoming property so special. These are just a few of the pics shared on Realtor.

Historic Paul Stock House in Cody

Berkshire Hathaway also shared jaw-dropping aerial video of the home on Vimeo.

Wikipedia explains more about why the Paul Stock House is so historic:

The Paul Stock House was the residence of three-time Cody, Wyoming mayor, oilman, rancher and philanthropist Paul Stock. Built in 1945-46, the house is on a secluded site on a bluff overlooking the Shoshone River, with a view of Heart and Cedar Mountains on the edge of Cody. The house was designed by Leon Goodrich, who was fired after two months because Stock didn't want to be told what to do by the architect.

The home was later connected to the Buffalo Bill Historical Center according to Wikipedia. The home features oil field technology in the design of pipes and wiring. It was truly ahead of its time.

The Paul Stock House is listed as a 4-bed, 7-bath estate occupying over 7,000 square feet. Realtor and the Berkshire Hathaway real estate sites both currently list the asking price as $2.1 million dollars. It's not often that you have the opportunity to own something that is so distinct in Wyoming history. If you have a couple million lying around, this could be yours.

