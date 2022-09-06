2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne

Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit.

The patrol says a semi was parked on the north shoulder facing west with the cab in the lane of travel when a westbound semi struck it.

The impact caused both semis to catch fire, killing one of the drivers, 58-year-old Iowa resident Mark Nolte, and a passenger, 29-year-old California resident Dion Hopkins Jr.

The other driver was also injured in the crash, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

An equipment failure/issue and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Nolte and Hopkins are the 79th and 80th people to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.