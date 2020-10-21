Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and more lead the list of 2020 CMT Music Awards nominees but someone else was the very first winner.

Three time nominee Dan + Shay took Duo Video of the Year for "I Should Probably Go To Bed," their artistic triumph, filmed during the pandemic. The pair appeared remotely to thank fans, CMT and their teams for the win.

McBryde, Combs, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett all earned three nominations at the 2020 CMT Music Awards (Oct. 21), though Combs and Rhett each earned a fourth nod when CMT announced the Quarantine Video of the Year nominees on Friday (Oct. 16). Ten artists — including Tanya Tucker — are first-time nominees, while the Chicks have their first nod at the show since 2007.

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted show. Nominees in each category are listed below, and the list will be updated as winners are announced throughout the night.

2020 CMT Music Awards Winners:

Video of the Year (finalists in bold)

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown, “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone” — WINNER!

Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Keith Urban, “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?”

Little Big Town, “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget”

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks, “Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett, “Remember You Young”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone” — WINNER!

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan, “One Margarita” — WINNER!

Luke Combs, “Even Though I'm Leaving”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt, “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett, “Remember You Young”

Group Video of the Year

Lady A, “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland, “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band” — WINNER!

The Chicks, “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed” — WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings”

LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown, “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack, “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” — WINNER!

Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning, “After a Few”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You” — WINNER!

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly, “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown, “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, “Beer Can't Fix”

CMT Performance of the Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

From Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young, “Drowning” — WINNER!

From Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt, “Fancy”

From Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton, “Tell Me When It's Over”

Quarantine Video of the Year

Big & Rich, "Stay Home"

Brad Paisley, "No I in Beer"

Carly Pearce, "It Won’t Always Be Like This (The Social Distance Sessions)"

Charlie Worsham feat. Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne and Sadler Vaden, "With a Little Help From My Friends" (Beatles cover)

Dave Haywood (of Lady A) and Kelli Haywood, "Just Another Day in Quarantine"

Dolly Parton, "When Life Is Good Again"

Granger Smith, "Don't Cough on Me!"

Luke Combs, "Six Feed Apart"

Tenille Townes feat. Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick and Caylee Hammack, "Lean on Me" (Bill Withers cover)

Thomas Rhett feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban, "Be a Light" (fan video)