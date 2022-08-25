Soft expressions dominated the 2022 ACM Honors red carpet on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Nashville, but that's not to say there aren't pictures of artists making bold fashion decisions. Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton were just a few who brought unique style to the show.

The 2022 ACM Honors was filmed in August, but will air on FOX on Sept. 13 at 8PM ET. It's the 15th-annual awards show aimed at acknowledging industry and career milestones that aren't televised during the spring ACM Awards. Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain were a few of the recipients. Carly Pearce hosted the ACM Honors from the Ryman Auditorium.

Most of the these artists posed for photographers ahead of the show, as well. The gallery below finds plenty of pastels (Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Pearce) and a few casual looks (Hardy, Ernest).

Ballerini's white gown was the standout ensemble of the night. The dress was the same one Twain wore for the 1999 Grammys, and the "Heartfirst" singer borrowed it from the country icon and Grammy Museum for the night. She then delivered a very-Shania-esque performance that fans will need to wait until next month to witness.