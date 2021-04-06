3 Reasons You Should Not Buy Chick-fil-A Sauce in a Bottle

By far, the best and worst decision of my life.

Let me preface this by saying that I love Chick-fil-a. This is not an ad, this is just a fact. Their food is delicious and they have this heavenly sauce called Chick-fil-A sauce. Originally, I think it was called the honey mustard barbecue sauce, but only true fans will remember those days since it's kind of a deep cut. Correct me if I'm wrong on that. Whatever it was called then and now, I've always been in love. It's sweet, it's tangy and it's got a little smokiness to it.

And now Chick-fil-A sells this stuff in a bottle.

This is not new news. Chick-fil-A announced a year ago that they would be selling bottles of their famous sauces in select stores across the country last year. You can also purchase a bottle of your favorite sauce at certain Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Guys, it's dangerous.

Before you go seeking this treasured bottle, you should seriously consider how this decision will affect your life. Everyone wants the genie in the bottle, but sometimes it's a hassle once you get it. And I'm telling you, be careful with this one. Why? Well, I'll give you three reasons.

1. It's always within striking distance

As someone who doesn't eat out that often, nor do I order in, it's easy for me to stay away from temptations like this. I can't always justify hopping in the car and hitting up a drive-thru when I have food at the house. Therefore, it's less likely that I'll be asking for extra packets after ordering 16 pounds of chicken nuggets and waffle fries. When you have the sauce in your fridge, it's a lot easier to get your hands on it when the craving hits. Even on Sundays.

2. There are no limits

Usually when I go through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A I will ask for extra sauce. It's not always fun to ration out your sauce when you want to drown all of your food items in it. Again, when that bottle of goodness is just sitting there, it's almost as if you have Chick-fil-A sauce on tap. Go ahead, just let that golden goodness flow and cascade down your nuggets, your hand and eventually your arm. You've got an almost endless amount.

3. You will put it on everything

Why stop at nuggets, chicken sandwiches and waffle fries? There has been no limit to the things I have put Chick-fil-A sauce on in the last month. I mean, there's no one watching me so I've tried everything...