3 Super Easy Snacks to Serve at Sunday’s Big Game

Easy, affordable and delicious.

Sunday, February 7 the biggest game of the NFL season will be here. It's Super Bowl 55. Now, I'll admit, I'm not sure jazzed about either of these teams, but it's football and there will be food served... so I'm in. This year's game will air live on CBS from Tampa Bay, Florida and will feature a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Fun fact: I read that the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in Kindergarten when the Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady won his very first Super Bowl. So it feels like a David vs Goliath situation. However, Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP so perhaps it's not... or perhaps it is... whatever.

The biggest question for me is what are you going to be eating on Sunday?

The big game is always a time to splurge or cheat on your diet. It's the perfect way to reward yourself after dedicating yourself to your resolutions in January. Of course, with work looming the day after, you may want to take it all in stride.

At my family's get-togethers for things like this, we tend to serve up a lot of the same dishes. These are traditional things in the sense that they show up every single year, but not in the sense of them being old recipes passed down from generation to generation. I mean, I'm sure you've heard of queso with chips, sweet n spicy meatballs and spinach dip before and have probably eaten them many times.

I find that they are super easy to prepare and they are both tasty and satisfying.

3 Super Easy Dishes for the Big Game