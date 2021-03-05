30 Seconds of Ice Fishing at Wyoming’s Alcova Lake Just Because

I can confess that I've never thought about recording an ice fishing trip to Wyoming's Alcova Lake. One guy did and I'm gonna share his 30 seconds of joy just because I can.

I do have a reason for sharing this video that Bobo's Fishing Adventures just dropped on YouTube. I'll attempt to explain, but first check out his successful fishing attempt along with some random grunting.

Why share a brief moment of fishing joy? Two reasons. 1. It's March. 2. I have cabin fever something fierce. If you haven't given in to your cabin fever at the end of a long winter, that moment is probably imminent. Wikipedia isn't wrong in its definition:

Cabin fever refers to the distressing claustrophobic irritability or restlessness experienced when a person, or group, is stuck at an isolated location or in confined quarters for an extended time. A person may be referred to as stir-crazy, derived from the use of stir meaning "prison"

I'm curious why Bobo's Fishing Adventures only has 14 subscribers on YouTube as of this writing. That seems criminally small for a dude who has let us live vicariously through his Alcova adventure.

Thanks for the share, Bobo. Not only is it fun to say your name, I'm hoping more people will follow you so we can have more fishing exploits to enjoy while we wait for the weather to turn so we can get out and fly fish with the rest of the other humans.

Get our free mobile app