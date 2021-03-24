$32 Million Steamboat Springs Ranch Has Private Valley

A stunning ranch located in Steamboat Springs is one of those places that is a once-in-a-lifetime find. The $32.9 million ranch sits next to Sleeping Giant Mountain and even has its own private valley.

Plus you are not too far away from town either. A short 10-minute drive will put you right into downtown Steamboat Springs and the world-famous ski resort. The Tull Creek Ranch sits on a total of 1,140 acres with miles upon miles of hiking and mountain bike trails.

The home itself has a total of seven suites, 7.5 bathrooms, and 15,000 square feet of living space in the custom home. The home's indoor swimming pool even has a diving board equipped for the daredevils in your life. There are also two caretaker's homes located on the property.

The owners of the ranch have a cattle and hay lease with a local rancher as the property has has ample access to water for hay production. Elk, deer, antelope and black bears are just a few species of wildlife you may witness on the ranches property.

Check out the amazing photos of the $32.9 million Steamboat ranch:

The entire Tull Creek Ranch listing can be viewed HERE.

Source: Realtor.com