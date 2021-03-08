5 Reasons Resolutions Should Start in the Spring

I think this would make us more successful in the long run.

Does anyone else remember what their resolutions were for the new year? We always walk into a new year with the greatest of expectations and hopes for what we will accomplish. Some of us set one rally big resolution, while others may have several smaller goals set, and then there are those who are somewhere in between. It's natural to dream about what this new chapter will bring.

However, is it the best time to go cold turkey on these new aspirations?

Now, don't get me wrong, I love a good new year. I love turning the page and beginning a new chapter. However, I see time and time again that people struggle to make those resolutions stick. Maybe it's because of a lack of motivation or clarity or even a game plan.

Or perhaps it's just the wrong time of the year.

Over the last few years, I have been thinking about changing when I set resolutions. Last year, I didn't get serious about my goals until the spring. It could be that the pandemic forced me to spend a lot of time by myself without distractions. But I think it could also be that spring is just a better time to make positive changes in your life.

Here's why...