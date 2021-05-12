‘A Bitter, Horrible Human Being’ — Trump Reacts To Cheney Leadership Ouster

Former US President Donald Trump issued a gleeful reaction to Wyoming US Representative Liz Cheney's removal from her post as the No. 3 Republican in the US House of Representatives.

Cheney was stripped of her position Wednesday morning as a result of her feud with Trump over his false claims that the election was stolen from him and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being," Trump said, as reported by The Hill. "I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party."

Falling back to an often-repeated line, Trump called Cheney a "warmonger."

On the eve of Wednesday's vote, Cheney took the US House floor and said rejecting Trump's lie that the election was stolen from him is not a partisan issue — it's a constitutional issue.

"Today we face a threat America has never seen before," Congresswoman Cheney stated. "A former president, who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him," Cheney said. "He risks inciting further violence."

She added:

"This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent, and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy."

Cheney is facing an increasingly crowded field for the 2022 Republican primary to keep her seat.