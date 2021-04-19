A Cowboy Rides A Horse Into A Bar And…
A Cowboy rides a horse into a bar...
It sounds like the start of a really funny joke, right?
But instead, it's the topic of a hilarious TikTok video.
And something that REALLY happened.
I came across this video Hayley Johnson shared of her husband and I couldn't stop laughing.
Especially after I read her caption which reads:
I do not think that any of our horses would have put up with being walked into the bar, much less allow Mr. Prairie Wife to play pool from the saddle.
And I love that so many of the people in the bar aren't even phased by what's happening.
I have a feeling this might no be the first time a Cowboy that had a good night at the rodeo decided to take his horse along with him for a drink.