A Cowboy Rides A Horse Into A Bar And…

A Cowboy rides a horse into a bar...

Get our free mobile app

It sounds like the start of a really funny joke, right?

But instead, it's the topic of a hilarious TikTok video.

And something that REALLY happened.

I came across this video Hayley Johnson shared of her husband and I couldn't stop laughing.

Especially after I read her caption which reads:

And that’s what happens when ya get skunked at the roping and drink all the beers.

We've all been there, or at least witnessed a cowboy celebrating a good day with a few too many beers.

As impressed as I am with this Cowboy I think his horse is really the one who deserves the most attention.

I do not think that any of our horses would have put up with being walked into the bar, much less allow Mr. Prairie Wife to play pool from the saddle.

And I love that so many of the people in the bar aren't even phased by what's happening.

I have a feeling this might no be the first time a Cowboy that had a good night at the rodeo decided to take his horse along with him for a drink.