A Cowboy Rides His Horse into a Convenience Store Because Why Not

Where does a cowboy ride his horse? Correct answer: anywhere he wants as proved by a new video of what happened recently in a convenience store.

From what I can tell from the Town Pump Facebook share, this happened in Bozeman. The cowboy hasn't been identified yet, but does it really matter? No. He's taking his horse wherever he wants.

By the way, the cowboy riding his horse anywhere he wants code is not limited to horses. It wasn't that long ago that a cowboy took his longhorn through a KFC drive-thru.

Get our free mobile app

Don't think it's only a cowboy thing. Cowgirls also reserve the right to go horseback whenever they dang well please.

Say what you want, but I say it's an admirable thing that the cowboys and cowgirls share their lifestyle anywhere they want. The world needs more cowboys (and horses) indeed.

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics