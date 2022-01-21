Aaron Watson has released his first new song of 2022, “Unwanted Man.” Watson has been playing the song out on the road and sharing snippets of the track with fans throughout January, even teasing that he was “fixing to knock your boots off with this one.” High expectations were set — and the country star did not disappoint.

In “Unwanted Man,” Watson recalls the lonesome and purposeless life he had before meeting his significant other. Writing with Bob DiPiero, he doesn’t hold back on the details of his piteous state.

“Like an old worn-out corduroy coat down at the lost and found, I meant nothing to no one 'til you picked me up off the ground / Like a stray dog off of the streets, I was shivering to the bone / You gave me shelter from the cold freezing rain inside the comforts of your home,” Watson sings on the plaintively acoustic guitar-led opening.

While the song starts off slow, the tempo gradually builds up with rollicking drum rhythms, vibrant guitar shreds and the tear-soaked steel guitar.

“And you'll find behind my crooked smile hiding beneath the red wine on my breath / Lies the fear of losing you, God only knows how just the thought scares my heart half to death,” Watson admits candidly in the chorus, adding the tag line, "For once in my life, I don't feel like an unwanted man."

“Unwanted Man” is expected to be the title track of Watson’s forthcoming new album. He previewed the LP in 2021 with the song “Crash Landing,” which was followed with two holiday releases, “Some Children See Him” and “Wonderful Christmastime.” Watson’s last full-length record was 2020’s American Soul, which featured songs including “Silverado Saturday Night,” “Whisper My Name” and “Boots.”

Watson is currently on tour with dates across the country, including numerous stops in his home state of Texas.