In a profile of Clint Eastwood tied to the release of his film Cry Macho, the Los Angeles Times wrote that with this project — which Eastwood both directed and starred in — he could lay claim to the title of “perhaps the oldest American ever to both direct and star in a major motion picture.”

Eastwood’s double duty on Cry Macho may be a unique feat, but he is far from alone among the ranks of great actors who’ve continued to work well into their 90s. (He wouldn’t even be unique if he kept working until he turned 100; before he passed away in May of 2021, the great Norman Lloyd held the rare honor of having worked with both Alfred Hitchcock and Judd Apatow.) Below, you’ll find 11 more examples of nonagenarian thespians — try saying that five times fast — who’ve definitively proven that age really is just a number.

Great Actors Still Working In Their 90s