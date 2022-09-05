Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie is Engaged: ‘Overwhelmingly Thankful, Excited and Thrilled’

Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are preparing to welcome a new son-in-law into the family. Their oldest daughter, 32-year-old Mattie Jackson Selecman, got engaged to her boyfriend Connor Smith during a recent birthday trip to Palm Beach, Fla.

"Came down for a beach week to celebrate my sweet man's 30th birthday. Didn't know we'd end up celebrating choosing the rest of our lives together!" Selecman wrote on social media, along with a carousel documenting the vacation, proposal and ring.

"Feeling overwhelmingly thankful, excited and thrilled for this kind-of-surprise but so-fervently-prayed for ENGAGEMENT," she continued. "I love your playful spirit and your kind heart and your infectious-ness for life, Connor Smith. I cannot wait to be your wife and build a family with you! You are the biggest blessing in the dang cutest package."

The happy news comes after a season of tragedy for Selecman and her family. She was previously married to Ben Selecman, the Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee, but he died in 2018 in West Palm Beach, Fla., as the result of a traumatic head injury he sustained when he fell while helping a woman onto a boat. At the time, representatives for Jackson's record label confirmed Selecman died after suffering severe head injuries.

Mattie Jackson Selecman is one of three children that the country legend and his wife share. They are also parents to two more daughters: 29-year-old Alexandra "Ali" Jane Jackson and 25-year-old Dani Grace Jackson.

Selecman's engagement is the latest piece of personal news in what has been an exciting summer for the Jackson family. In July, they announced that Ali is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Sam Bradshaw. Not only will it be the couple's first child, but it's the first grandchild in the family.