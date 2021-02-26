Alan Jackson’s ‘Here in the Real World': All the Songs, Ranked

Alan Jackson’s debut album, Here in the Real World, straddles the musical and chronological line between the Class of ’89 — a neo-traditionalist new wave marked by the debut albums of Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Lorrie Morgan and others — and the more commercial-driven rise of ‘90s country.

Jackson became the first signee of Arista Nashville on June 26, 1989, and many of his early songs mirror Black’s honky-tonk affinity and Brooks’ storytelling bent. Yet fame stalled after his lone major-label single of the ‘80s, “Blue Blooded Woman,” failed to crack the Top 40.

Jackson's follow-up single, “Here in the Real World,” arrived on Jan. 15, 1990. It became a Top 3 hit, making Jackson the original ‘90s country star. From there, he proved to be not just a fantastic vocalist but also one of the best new songwriters in Nashville.

Arista Records

Like Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams before him, Jackson often wrote from experience. Jackson’s reference points came not from hard living but from a happy family life in his Newnan, Ga., hometown, and a lasting marriage that predates his music career. From these sources come songs reflecting the struggles and triumphs of common, rural people.

Jackson’s first outing as the people’s poet helped close the book on one retro-crazed decade and penned the forward for a new 10-year stretch of stars with knowledge of past greats and hunger for the impending flood of stadium tours and multi-platinum albums. Read on to find out how The Boot ranks the songs on Here in the Real World, a truly great album.