All-State Golfers Recognized by the Wyoming Coaches Association

Kevin Koile, WyoPreps.com

The Wyoming Coaches Association congratulates those who received the honor of All-State in Golf for 2021.

The top 10 finishers in each classification, including ties, are selected All-State in golf. That is according to WCA guidelines. The student-athletes are listed in order by the school name first and then by the golfer’s last name. Previous all-state accolades are next to each golfer’s name.

How about three of these players who earned all-state four times in their career! Kudos to Sophie Spiva of Natrona County, Hardy Johnson of Thermopolis, and Karsten Simmons from Worland.

There are eight more golfers that are all-state for a third time in their career.

2A Girls

Elizabeth Holbrook – Big Horn

KyAnna Petz – Moorcroft (2020)

Allie Crawford – Sundance (2019 & 2020)

Sheridan Schubarth – Sundance (2019 & 2020)

Anna Keller – Tongue River

Addison Rosics – Tongue River (2020)

Leah Keever – Upton

Brooklyn Materi – Upton (2019 & 2020)

Ciarra Moore – Upton

Avril Norman – Upton

2A Boys

Garrett Baker – Big Horn

Austin Christen – Kemmerer

Tate Pollard – Kemmerer

Blake Wood – Kemmerer (2019 & 2020)

Carter Wood – Kemmerer (2020)

Will Clark – Thermopolis

Hadley Johnson – Thermopolis (2019 & 2020)

Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis (4-time All-State!)

Braxton Tremain – Tongue River

Logan Timberman – Upton

3A Girls

Riley Tomich – Buffalo

Luci Adams – Green River

Kaelea Gibson – Green River

Isabell Salas – Green River (2020)

Maddie Korell – Lander (2020)

Erika Cook – Lovell (2020)

Chevelle Jolley – Lovell

Macy Jones – Wheatland (2020)

Lily Nichols – Wheatland (2020)

Bryley Waring – Wheatland

3A Boys

Keehan Rickett – Buffalo

Trevor Stowe – Buffalo (2020)

Hunter Hall – Cody (2020)

Sequeil Lozier – Lander

Brodie Dale – Riverton

Parker Paxton – Riverton

PJ Horsley – Star Valley

Gage Gibson – Torrington

Jackson Dunham – Worland

Karsten Simmons – Worland (4-time All-State!)

4A Girls

Barrett Georges – Cheyenne Central

Madie Griffin – Kelly Walsh

Carli Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)

Haily Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)

Sophie Spiva – Natrona County (4-time All-State!)

Libby Gardner – Sheridan (2019)

Katie Jorgenson – Sheridan

Samantha Spielman – Sheridan (2019 & 2020)

Gabi Wright – Sheridan

Darby Barstad – Thunder Basin (2019 & 2020)

4A Boys

Shay Leupold – Campbell County (2020)

Brant Morrison – Campbell County

Peyton Wasson – Campbell County

Alexander Miller – Cheyenne Central (2020)

Sam Dolezal – Evanston

Hayes Millham – Jackson

Brodey Deacon – Kelly Walsh

Tanner Warren – Kelly Walsh

Jackson McClaren – Laramie (2018 & 2020)

AJ Fletcher – Rock Springs

Sam Young – Rock Springs

Brock Owings – Sheridan (2020)

Alex Sanders – Sheridan

Bodie Williams – Thunder Basin

