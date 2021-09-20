All-State Golfers Recognized by the Wyoming Coaches Association
The Wyoming Coaches Association congratulates those who received the honor of All-State in Golf for 2021.
The top 10 finishers in each classification, including ties, are selected All-State in golf. That is according to WCA guidelines. The student-athletes are listed in order by the school name first and then by the golfer’s last name. Previous all-state accolades are next to each golfer’s name.
How about three of these players who earned all-state four times in their career! Kudos to Sophie Spiva of Natrona County, Hardy Johnson of Thermopolis, and Karsten Simmons from Worland.
There are eight more golfers that are all-state for a third time in their career.
2A Girls
Elizabeth Holbrook – Big Horn
KyAnna Petz – Moorcroft (2020)
Allie Crawford – Sundance (2019 & 2020)
Sheridan Schubarth – Sundance (2019 & 2020)
Anna Keller – Tongue River
Addison Rosics – Tongue River (2020)
Leah Keever – Upton
Brooklyn Materi – Upton (2019 & 2020)
Ciarra Moore – Upton
Avril Norman – Upton
2A Boys
Garrett Baker – Big Horn
Austin Christen – Kemmerer
Tate Pollard – Kemmerer
Blake Wood – Kemmerer (2019 & 2020)
Carter Wood – Kemmerer (2020)
Will Clark – Thermopolis
Hadley Johnson – Thermopolis (2019 & 2020)
Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis (4-time All-State!)
Braxton Tremain – Tongue River
Logan Timberman – Upton
3A Girls
Riley Tomich – Buffalo
Luci Adams – Green River
Kaelea Gibson – Green River
Isabell Salas – Green River (2020)
Maddie Korell – Lander (2020)
Erika Cook – Lovell (2020)
Chevelle Jolley – Lovell
Macy Jones – Wheatland (2020)
Lily Nichols – Wheatland (2020)
Bryley Waring – Wheatland
3A Boys
Keehan Rickett – Buffalo
Trevor Stowe – Buffalo (2020)
Hunter Hall – Cody (2020)
Sequeil Lozier – Lander
Brodie Dale – Riverton
Parker Paxton – Riverton
PJ Horsley – Star Valley
Gage Gibson – Torrington
Jackson Dunham – Worland
Karsten Simmons – Worland (4-time All-State!)
4A Girls
Barrett Georges – Cheyenne Central
Madie Griffin – Kelly Walsh
Carli Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)
Haily Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)
Sophie Spiva – Natrona County (4-time All-State!)
Libby Gardner – Sheridan (2019)
Katie Jorgenson – Sheridan
Samantha Spielman – Sheridan (2019 & 2020)
Gabi Wright – Sheridan
Darby Barstad – Thunder Basin (2019 & 2020)
4A Boys
Shay Leupold – Campbell County (2020)
Brant Morrison – Campbell County
Peyton Wasson – Campbell County
Alexander Miller – Cheyenne Central (2020)
Sam Dolezal – Evanston
Hayes Millham – Jackson
Brodey Deacon – Kelly Walsh
Tanner Warren – Kelly Walsh
Jackson McClaren – Laramie (2018 & 2020)
AJ Fletcher – Rock Springs
Sam Young – Rock Springs
Brock Owings – Sheridan (2020)
Alex Sanders – Sheridan
Bodie Williams – Thunder Basin