‘Rogue One’ Disney+ Series Won’t Include K-2SO in First Season

Rogue One actor Alan Tudyk has confirmed that his character, K-2SO, will not appear in the movie’s upcoming spinoff series for Disney+. Well, at least not yet.

The Star Wars companion series, titled Andor, was first announced at the D23 Expo in August 2019. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared that the show’s timeline would take place before Rogue One, and the plot would focus on Diego Luna’s Rebel Cassian Andor and his droid K-2SO. But since then, we haven’t heard anything about K-2SO’s involvement.

In a recent interview with Collider about his new SyFy series Resident Alien, Tudyk confessed that K-2SO won't be in the first batch of Andor episodes. “They’re shooting it right now, I’m not in it,” he stated. “But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I’ll end up in there.”

The funny thing is, Andor had originally been billed with K-2SO as a major character. After all, who is Andor without his sarcastic sidekick? “I'm [at] all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!” joked Tudyk.

Rest assured, Tudyk is confident that K-2SO will get his moment to shine. “I'm going to be in the show. It's just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on," he explained. "I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season.” Considering the monstrous popularity of The Mandalorian, it's likely that Andor will resonate well with Star Wars fans as well. So it's a pretty safe bet we'll get to see the show develop to the point where K-2SO can join in on the action.