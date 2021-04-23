The following post contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season finale.

Marvel fans meet your new Captain America. And it’s not John Walker.

As revealed on the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson — formerly AKA the Falcon — finally accepted the mantle of Captain America. The entire season of Falcon and Winter Soldier was essentially about Sam embracing Steve Rogers’ wish that he carry on his legacy. In the season premiere, he rejected the idea of becoming the new Captain America and then turned Steve Rogers’ vibranium shield over to the Smithsonian. But then the shield didn’t wind up in a museum; it wound up on the arm of John Walker, the U.S. government’s handpicked new Cap. And then the U.S. government’s handpicked new Cap murdered a guy in cold blood in front of the entire world. At that point, Sam decided enough was enough.

Episode 5 of Falcon and Winter Soldier was largely about Sam preparing to become Captain America. (Training montages galore!) Then, in this week’s finale, he strapped on the shield — along with a brand new costume and wings, courtesy of the tech geniuses of Wakanda — for the very first time.

Marvel

Here are a few more shots of Sam Wilson’s Captain America costume from the finale:

Where Sam Wilson’s Captain America will show up next is anybody’s guess; Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Loki, premieres on June 11. The company’s next movie, Black Widow, debuts in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9.

