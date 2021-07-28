Artists Needed To Cover Utility Boxes with Art

There are several utility boxes around the city of Laramie, and they are honestly not the most attractive things to look at.

Yet that is about to change because the Laramie Public Art Coalition (LPAC) is looking for artists who would like to have their work displayed on these boxes.  Artwork will be digitally printed onto vinyl and wrapped onto electrical power boxes at intersections. Multiple artists will be selected to complete artwork for a box.

Email your application to hellolpac@gmail.com by Monday, August 9 at 12 PM. Those who are selected must finish their designs by Monday, August 30.

Those interested must supply the following:

  • In a single PDF, please include:
  • Contact information to include
    • Name
    • Email
    • Phone Number
    • Address
  • Artist bio (100-word limit)

Answer the question: If selected, what aspect of Laramie would you celebrate on a utility box? Why would creating this be important to you? (150-word limit)

As additional attachments, please supply up to 5 images of previously completed work (JPG only).

