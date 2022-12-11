Ashley McBryde is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The 39-year-old Arkansas native was inducted into the 97-year-old country music institution during Saturday night's (Dec. 10) live show.

Longtime friend and musical inspiration Terri Clark introduced McBryde to the stage and kicked off the evening with an emotionally-charged rendition of her 2019 single, "Girl Goin' Nowhere."

During the official induction, Clark reiterated the hard work and talent that drove McBryde to this milestone career moment, saying, "The Opry is a family, and my sister, you have earned your spot at the table."

In her acceptance speech, McBryde reflected on the whirlwind of events of the day, including a surprise backstage visit from Wynonna Judd. As tears filled her eyes, it was clear that her new title as Grand Ole Opry member was a gift she wasn't taking for granted.

"This moment is the biggest of my life," McBryde told the crowd. "And if it's your first time to be at the Opry, this is what it feels like every time you are here. It looks like it's made of brick and mortar, but it is pure, pure love. That is what you are experiencing. Thank you. I know what this means. I know what my responsibilities are, and I take this very seriously. And God bless country music."

Eric Church made a surprise appearance, joining her for a performance of fan favorite "Bible and a .44," which they previously performed together during his 2017 Holding My Own Tour.

"Ashley McBryde, she's one of the good ones," he told the crowd. "She's a rare one, and country music's very lucky to have her."

McBryde's induction comes just over two months after Garth Brooks surprised her with an invitation to join the Opry during a CBS Mornings appearance on Oct. 6.

"Try to remember, it is the longest-living family in music history," Brooks advised McBryde. "So Grammys, CMAs, they're all gonna fade. This won't. This will be — until the day they put you in the ground — you will be part of the coolest show on the planet."

Scroll through the pictures below to see highlights from Ashley McBryde's Grand Ole Opry induction.

