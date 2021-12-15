Ashley Monroe Finishes Chemo Treatment — Watch Her Ring the Bell!

Perhaps the best Christmas gift Ashley Monroe will get this year came a little early: The country singer has officially undergone her last chemotherapy treatment for a rare blood cancer.

This past summer, Monroe — both a solo artist and a member of the Pistol Annies — revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), also known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma. While sharing news about the serious diagnosis, Monroe let fans know that she would subsequently be undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Wasting no time, she quickly started her treatments and had her last round on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Like she did with her initial diagnosis, Monroe shared the huge life update on social media. In a 15 second video shared to Twitter, she raises a cowbell into the air and gives a few hearty rings signaling the end of her treatment plan.

"Ring a ling a ling a ding dong ding… My last chemo is done! Merry Christmas everyone," she writes alongside the clip. "Thank you for praying for me . I felt them more than you know. I’ve never been more thankful. Ready to come back like never before in 2022!"

Press play on the video below that features sweet hugs between the country music star and the hospital team that helped her along the way:

WM, per the American Cancer Society, is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Between 1,000 and 1,500 people are diagnosed with it per year, or about three per million people per year. The chance of diagnosis with WM increases with age — the average age of diagnosis is 70, though Monroe is only 35 years old — and it's more common in men than women.