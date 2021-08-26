Bears Love Skittles and One Colorado Man Found Out the Hard Way

Around this time of year, bears are pretty much furry garbage disposals with four legs. They will eat pretty much anything they can get their mouth on before they go into hibernation. They can sniff out the slightest waft of tasty treats.

One man in Steamboat Springs found that out the hard way when he placed a bag of Skittles in his center console and didn't lock the doors to his truck according to KDVR.

The bear broke into the truck and enjoyed the bag of Skittles before leaving in search of more food. All things considered, the bear was actually quite polite by causing minimal damage to the interior of the truck.

Colorado black bears can and will spend up to 20 hours a day in an attempt to eat more than 20,000 calories this time of year to get all fat and happy for the winter months. Sometimes those calories end up coming from people's homes and cars.

The easiest way to protect yourself and others from foraging bears is to lock your doors and windows in your home and cars, especially when you are away. Do not keep food in your vehicle as even the smallest of treats can be an incentive for a bear to find its way into your ride.

When camping, hang your food at least 100 feet away from your campsite. When cooking food, it is best to prepare your meals away from your tent and then wash your dishes and utensils thoroughly.

Source: KDVR

