A ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series Is Coming to Disney+

Disney+ is moving forward with its Beauty and the Beast prequel series, which will focus on the brash, arrogant Gaston and his trusty sidekick LeFou. Luke Evans (The Alienist) and Josh Gad (Frozen 2) will reprise their respective roles, which they first portrayed in Disney’s live-action 2017 remake of the original movie.

Evans and Gad are also joined by Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar) as a new character, LeFou’s step-sister. According to the official press release, “the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure.”

The show is being written and produced by Gad alongside Once Upon a Time's Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) is attached to direct the first installment of the eight-episode series. EGOT Award-winning composer Alan Menken, who wrote the music for the 1991 animated Beauty and the Beast, returns with an all-new score.

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers ... and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement.

The announcement continues Disney’s recent trend of exploring the backstories of previously one-dimensional villains, including Cruella de Vil and Maleficent. The untitled limited musical series is set to begin production in Spring of 2022, so it will be at least a year before we'll get to see it on our television screens. But with such an impressive roundup of talent, it’s likely the show will be worth the wait.

