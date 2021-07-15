Top 10 Country Albums of the 1980s

Country music in the 1980s found the genre stretching: Some artists experimented with synthesizers, saxophones and pop sensibilities while others continued to produce firmly traditional country tunes.

The decade also introduced a class of future superstars of country music: Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and Alan Jackson, among others, are part of a group of then-newcomers dubbed the "Class of '89," for the year in which their fame began rising. At the same time, the 1980s also found some singer-songwriters, such as Rodney Crowell and Steve Earle, finally coming into their own as performers.

From the blending of musical styles new and old to the way doors opened for a new generation of stars, the '80s were a significant 10 years in country music history. Read on for The Boot's picks for the decade's Top 10 albums -- and share your picks for the best country record of the 1980s in the comments section!