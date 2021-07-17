Great country albums have great country songs, but the best country albums lay a thread from the first song to the last. Fewer and fewer artists are passionate about creating a 10, 12 or 14 song work of art than ever before, but the best prove it's still possible. It's still important.

We learn who Lainey Wilson is through her debut album, and we learn what Alan Jackson has been through across the 21 songs on his first project in six years. Eric Church and Miranda Lambert (with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall) went on journeys to record their latest albums, both included on this annual list of the best in country music. For Joy Oladokun, it was about finding her voice.

More than ever, the best country albums of 2021 list relies on artistic merit and a diverse group of music critics. There's a difference between what's popular and what's truly brilliant. By only studying the charts, the top albums list would miss reflective efforts from Charlie Worsham and Morgan Wade, and a strong return from Loretta Lynn.