Betty White's incredible oceanfront estate in California has sold after her death, and the extraordinary property went for significantly above its already hefty asking price.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, and the coastal home that she shared with her husband, the late Allen Ludden, went up for sale in late March of 2022 for $7.95 million.

According to online property sites, the home quickly found a buyer, and the sale closed on April 26 for $10,775,000 — just a shade under $3 million more than the original price.

Pictures of the beloved entertainment icon's former estate show an eye-popping house that sits on what the listing termed a "sought-after" road in one of America's most picturesque locations of Carmel, Calif. Architext Richard Hicks designed the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls star's 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,621-square-foot home, which offers "panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room."

The three-story midcentury house boasts easy transitions from indoor to outdoor living, featuring oversized windows in the great room that let in plenty of natural light, doors that walk directly out onto decks and porches, a series of paths and perfectly manicured hedges and landscaping and more.

The main room also boasts a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling and a large stone fireplace. The living, dining and kitchen areas flow directly into one another, and the dining room includes an alcove-inset sofa that affords even more places to take in the amazing ocean views.

The spacious master suite opens onto a master bathroom that includes a desk and lighted makeup mirror. Different rooms on each floor of the lavish home open onto various decks and porches that overlook the ocean and the nearby mountains, and they're tied together by a set of exterior steps that wind up one side of the house.

Online property sites show the nearly $11 million final sale price breaks down to $56,399 per month and $2,109 per square foot.

