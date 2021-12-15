Here Are the Top 10 Country Artists by Album Sales in 2021

Billboard released its year-end round-up of the top-selling country artists by album sales for 2021, and many of the genre's A-listers made the Top 10.

Fans won't be surprised to see Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan on the list: They all put out big-ticket albums this year. Shelton and Aldean released Body Language and Macon, respectively, while Bryan issued the deluxe version of his Born Here Live Here Die Here album in April, and likely saw a booster in sales due to his status as a judge on American Idol as well as a host for this year's CMA Awards.

Chris Stapleton's Starting Over project helped earn him the No. 4 spot on the list, and multiple songs by Stapleton also landed on Billboard's Top 10 in digital sales and streaming year-end list, too. Kane Brown and Florida Georgia Line were also favorites, with FGL releasing Life Rolls On early in 2021 and collaborating with rapper Nelly on his country project, too. Brown kept his cross-genre profile up with multiple collaborations, too, as well as his single "One Mississippi," plus he netted the most-played song on country radio of 2021 thanks to his Chris Young duet, "Famous Friends."

It's no surprise that Luke Combs scored high sales numbers, and that Taylor Swift experienced a major resurgence in country album sales thanks to the release of her Taylor's Version projects, including Red.

But the No. 1 top-selling albums artist of the year is a performer who achieved that slot without a whole lot of help from country radio this year. Read on to find out who it is!