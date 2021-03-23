Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look At ‘Black Adam’ Script

ScreenCrush has articles about the possibility of a solo Black Adam movie dating back to the mid-2010s. Even before that, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was supposed to be the villain of the first Shazam movie. Then Warner Bros. decided to go in a different route, with Black Adam getting his own film separate from Shazam, which finally came out in 2019. Through all that time, very little progress appeared to be made until last summer, when Dwayne Johnson appeared at the online DC FanDome convention and revealed some of the first concrete details about the project, along with a first look at his Black Adam costume.

About six months later, Johnson returned with another update, this time on Instagram, where he revealed the film is about “three weeks” from the start of official production. He also showed off his copy of the Black Adam screenplay, including its first page, with features the following inscription, taken from Johnny Cash’s “Man in Black”:

Well I’d love to wear a rainbow everyday,

And tell the world that everything’s okay,

But I’ll try to carry off a little darkness on my back

Till things are brighter...

I’m the Man In Black.

Johnson’s script says it’s by Adam Sztykiel with revisions by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Sztykiel previously wrote the script for Johnson’s Rampage movie, as well as the 2020 Scooby-Doo reboot, Scoob! Haines and Noshirvani wrote the recent film The Mauritanian. Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Johnson’s Jungle Cruise, is directing the project. Besides Black Adam, a man from ancient Egypt who wields the same power as Shazam, the film is also expected to introduce the Justice Society of America, the group that predates the Justice League in DC Comics. In the film, the team will include Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Cyclone, played by Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell, respectively.

Johnson also included a little smack talk in his Instagram video, warning the heroes and villains of the DC Universe and even the Marvel Universe that Black Adam was coming. (Once a WWE superstar, always a WWE superstar.) Black Adam’s official release date has yet to be announced, following a Covid-related delay. You can watch Johnson’s full Instagram video below:

Gallery — Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: