’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

Of all the actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is the one who most looks like a comic book character. He’s got the giant muscles, the killer smile, the intense glare. The guy doesn’t need a fancy costume with padded pecs to convince anyone he’s got superhuman strength. He looks like he does when he rolls out of bed in the morning.

Finally, The Rock gets his honest-to-goodness comic-book character in Black Adam, based on the DC Comics character — he’s not quite a hero, but he’s not quite a villain either. The character shares the same batch of powers with Shazam, and he has sometimes been presented as his nemesis. Other times, he’s been kind of like DC’s version of someone like Venom; a character who uses extreme methods and violence but whose actions are ultimately for the greater good at the protection of the innocent — however they define those ambiguous terms.

In first Black Adam clip, which just debuted at DC FanDome, we definitely get to see a little of that. Introducing the teaser, Dwayne Johnson called Black Adam a longtime passion project and a role that he was “born to play.” He also promised “some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of” and tons of “holy s— scenes.”

Here’s the teaser that just debuted, featuring the first look at Johnson in costume as Black Adam:

Black Adam was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently also directed Johnson in in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Their latest collaboration is scheduled to open in theaters on July 29, 2022.

