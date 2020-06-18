Blake Tollison Shelton (better known as Blake Shelton) was born on June 18, 1976, in Ada, Okla. He came on to the country music scene in 2001 with his debut single, "Austin." That song's success was just the beginning for Shelton.

"Austin" gave Shelton his first No. 1 hit, and it spent five weeks in that spot. That was in 2001, the same year that Warner Bros. signed him following his first label's closing. His next two albums were also successful; both were certified Gold, as was his self-titled debut album.

Shelton's three marriages have been in the public eye, but his second one, to Miranda Lambert, was particularly subject to scrutiny and tabloid gossip. The two wed in 2011 and divorced in 2015. Months later, Shelton and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani revealed that they were dating. They married in July of 2021.

Despite tabloid rumors and gossip, Shelton has been able to rise above and still create successful music. Scroll through the gallery below to celebrate all of Shelton's success.

