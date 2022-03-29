Brad Paisley Announces World Tour 2022, Including His First-Ever Headlining Australia Dates
Brad Paisley announced a world tour on Tuesday (March 29), including a string of international dates and his first-ever headlining tour stops in Australia. The international shows will be Paisley's first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, taking him to Scandinavia, Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and Canada.
Of course, there are plenty of North America stops on his World Tour 2022, also. Paisley's kicking things off May 27 in Connecticut before a run of domestic shows. After his trip across the pond, the singer will return to the U.S. for some late summer West Coast dates before he heads to Australia to conclude the tour in late September.
A hearty roster of opening acts will join Paisley on tour. Supporting acts Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Morgan Evans and more will split the dates on Paisley's World Tour 2022.
Tickets to five dates in June will go on sale on Friday (April 1), with the remaining shows to follow on April 8. In both cases, fans can snag their seats beginning at 10AM local time. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Store, Paisley's Nashville-based nonprofit, which is a free grocery store aimed at empowering local low income families to shop with dignity.
Brad Paisley's 2022 World Tour Dates:
May 27 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 29 -- Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
June 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *
June 3 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *
June 4 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
June 10 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park X
June 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach X
June 24 -- Greeley, Colo. @ Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park
June 25 -- Fort Hall, Ida. @ Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino
June 26 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
July 15 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro ++
July 16 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena ++
July 19 -- Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium ++
July 20 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena ++
July 22 -- Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Festning ++
July 24 -- Trondheim, Norway @ Kristiansen Festning ++
July 27 -- Gothenburg, Sweden @ Liseburg Amusement Park
July 29 -- Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken
July 31 -- Schwetzingen, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air
Aug. 12 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort Casino -- Sandia Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Ava Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 -- Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre X
Aug. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre X
Aug. 20 -- Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort Casino -- Pechanga Summit X
Aug. 24 -- Put In Bay, Ohio @ Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival
Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview XX
Aug. 26 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre
Sept. 17 -- McHenry, Ill. @ Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry
Sept. 23-25 -- Willowbank, QLD, Australia @ CMC Rocks
Sept. 26 -- Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ++
Sept. 29 -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena ++
Oct. 1 -- Deniliquin, NSW, Australia @ Deni Ute Muster
Oct. 2 -- Mareeba, QLD, Australia @ Savannah in the Round
Oct. 5 -- Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena ++
Oct. 8 -- Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena ++
*Tracy Lawrence & Tenille Townes
++ Morgan Evans
X Tracy Lawrence & Caylee Hammack
XX Scotty McCreery & Caylee Hammack