What happens when you combine a master guitar-playing country superstar and one of the most adorable film icons of recent years? You get one cute country couple, of course! Married for a decade and a half, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are a true example to love that lasts in and out of the spotlight.

The Paisleys' real-life love story actually began with an onscreen crush: Paisley has said that he was smitten with his future wife before he even met her, after seeing her in her breakout acting role, in Father of the Bride ... a movie he saw with his girlfriend at the time, no less! Paisley tells Good Housekeeping that he thought his now-wife seemed like a "great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find,” but despite that initial attraction, it took Paisley five years to finally woo his dream girl.

Since Williams had won her future husband over through her career choice, he decided to win her over with his chosen craft as well. In 2001, Paisley released his second studio album, Part II, the title track of which just so happens to reference the sequel to Father of the Bride, in which Williams also stars and which Paisley saw on his own after breaking up with his girlfriend. When it came time to record the music video for the album's single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song),” Paisley immediately thought of Williams. Of course, she said yes to the role; not long after, she said yes to a relationship with Paisley, and, eventually, she even said yes to marrying him.

After a whirlwind romance spanning from coast to coast and involving a nine-month engagement, Paisley and Williams wed on March 15, 2003, at Stauffer Chapel on the campus of Pepperdine University. Since tying the knot, the couple has had two sons: William Huckleberry (aka "Huck") was born on Feb. 22, 2007, and Jasper Warren was born on April 17, 2009.

The two have also stayed immensely busy in their respective careers, with Williams-Paisley starring in countless movies and television shows, including a stint on Nashville, and Paisley continuing to make records, tour the world and host the CMA Awards for 10 years. Together, in 2020, the pair launched the Store, a free grocery store for those in need in Music City.

Given all their professional and personal commitments, how have the Paisleys managed to keep their marriage strong? In 2013, Paisley shared five of the most important parts of his marriage with Good Housekeeping, and they include regular date nights, not holding a grudge and a good sense of humor.

"The only reason Kim gave me a second date was because I made her laugh. And it's the only reason she's still with me," he says, adding that at the end of the day, it's their commitment to their marriage that keeps them going strong. "When you're old-fashioned like I am, you know marriage is forever. Those vows are a promise.

Flip through the photo gallery below to see some of the sweetest moments from throughout Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's life together:

