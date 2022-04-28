Brandi Carlile shared sad news with fans this week: She will no longer be performing at this weekend's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. In a video posted to social media on Wednesday (April 27), Carlile revealed that she has contracted COVID-19, so she must unfortunately cancel her appearance.

"Hey buddies, It finally happened; I have the COVID, so I won't be able to come to Stagecoach," she says. "It's horrible."

Carlile also gave fans an update on her symptoms, revealing that she is suffering from a chest infection due to the virus, but she believes she is on the mend.

"I'm a few days in, and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I'm starting to feel a little bit better," she adds. "I just want to let everybody know that I'm devastated to be missing you, and I hope that you have a wonderful time out there with all my freakin' friends. See you on the other side of this trash."

Many fellow artists and Stagecoach performers left well wishes on Carlile's post, with Maren Morris writing, "Feel better. We will miss you." Tanya Tucker also commented, "Going to miss you Friday! Get better soon. Love ya!!!!"

Carlile was set to headline the festival's Palomino Stage on Friday (April 29). Festival organizers adjusted the remaining artists' set times, and Tucker will now be taking over Carlile's 7:40 performance slot. Amethyst Kiah, the Cactus Blossoms, Charley Crockett, Neal McCoy and the Marcus King Band are set perform on the Palomino Stage earlier in the day.

The T-Mobile Mane Stage will also keep fans busy on the opening day of the festival with performances from Thomas Rhett, Morris, Jordan Davis, Ryan Hurd and more. Other performers throughout the weekend will include Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs and Cody Johnson.