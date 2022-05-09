Brantley Gilbert Plans Five Dates With Country Rocker Jelly Roll for Summer 2022

Brantley Gilbert's hitting the road this summer, and he's bringing viral country-rock star Jelly Roll with him. The pair just announced a short run of dates they're billing as the Summer 2022 Son of the Dirty South Tour.

"I always look forward to being on the road and getting together with BG Nation, but I can say I’m especially excited to be heading out with my good friend Jelly Roll," Gilbert says in a press release. "We’ve got an incredible show in the works, and we’re looking forward to seeing you this summer!"

Adds Jelly Roll, "Touring with Brantley has been on my dream list forever! He’s one of my favorite artists, humans and fathers in the business. I expect these shows to be rowdy!"

The fun will kick off June 30, when the Son of the Dirty South Tour begins in Jacksonville, Fla. There's another Florida date on the books, before one stop in Louisiana and two more in Mississippi. Pillbox Patti will join the trek as an opening act.

Gilbert — who's also headlining his own 2022 tour, and is out on the road currently — is continuing to explore his rocker side both with his Jelly Roll tour dates and with his latest musical releases. Most recently, he put out "Rolex on a Redneck," a collaboration with Jason Aldean.

Brantley Gilbert + Jelly Roll's 2022 Son of the Dirty South Tour Dates:

June 30 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 1 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Aaron Bessant Amphitheater

Aug. 25 -- Bossier City, La. @ Brooshire Grocery Arena

Aug. 26 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Aug. 27 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater