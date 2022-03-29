Breland Brings Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson + More to the Ryman Stage for a Benefit Show

Breland's hosting a benefit show to support youth in need, and he's bringing some of his country A-Lister pals along with him. The one-night-only event, billed as "Breland & Friends," will take place at the Ryman Auditorium on April 12.

The evening's special guests include Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Mickey Guyton, Lady A's Charles Kelley, Tyler Braden, Restless Road, RaeLynn, Seaforth and Brittney Spencer. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Oasis Center, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that supports young people through counseling, a short-term shelter program, college access and more.

"Oasis Center does incredible work with youth in crisis, and their impact on the Nashville community and beyond is unmatched," Breland says in a statement. "I can't think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself. Every artist I have joining me at the Ryman represents the same altruistic ideals as the Oasis Center, and I'm so excited to share the stage with them."

Breland has previously worked with several of his guest artists: He and Guyton duetted on a version of Breland's "Cross Country," and both he and Brown contributed their vocal talents to a CMT Crossroads episode led by country-curious rapper Nelly. Guyton and Spencer will also appear alongside Breland in an upcoming Amazon Music documentary spotlighting the evolution of country music from the perspective of its Black artists.

Tickets for "Breland & Friends" at the Ryman are available to purchase now.