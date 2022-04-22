Brett Eldredge is back with a brand new single called "Songs About You," and it’s also the title track of his newly-announced fifth studio album.

Written by Eldredge, Ben West and Jessie Jo Dillon, the track finds the country hitmaker stuck in the aftermath of a breakup, unable to move on from the heartache that followed. He tries his best to, but the sometimes-haunting power of music sends him right back to the past.

When he walks into a bar, he hears Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark" — a trip to the grocery store and Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” comes on. Later, even after mustering the courage to go on a date, the singer hears Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” and it makes him regret breaking up with his old flame.

“'Cause sometimes they make me dance / Sometimes they make me cry / Sometimes they make wish / That I had never said goodbye / Now I'm just tryna get through / These songs about you,” Eldredge laments over a surprisingly bright, singalong melody.

“There are songs that just transport you back in time to a moment with someone you love,” the Paris, Ill., native shares in a press release. “Even though you’ve not been with the person for a long time, these songs take ahold of you. You might be having a fine day, then you walk into a store where the song is playing, and you're transported into the past.”

“Songs About You” serves as the title track of Eldredge’s forthcoming new album. Due out on June 17, the LP will include the ruminative "Want That Back" and “Holy Water,” both of which he's shared with fans.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say and what I wanted the album to sound like,” says Eldredge. “I wanted the album to be songs that connect us all in the human experience. These are emotions that are reflective of each of us. There are songs of solitude, joy and heartbreak, and I like that tension.”

“Songs About You is about the songs that instantly recall your own experiences,” he continues. “The songs that can make you remember exactly how you felt, or the sights around you or the smells in the air. The songs that make you remember all the happiness and the heartbreak.”