Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker and more are set to play the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion this fall. The annual event, scheduled this year for Sept. 10-12 in downtown Bristol -- on the border between Tennessee and Virginia -- is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

In addition to Isbell and Tucker, the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup also features Blackberry Smoke, Yola, the SteelDrivers, Rhonda Vincent and Hayes Carll, along with indie rockers Dr. Dog, as headliners. Also set to perform are the Steel Woods, the Lonesome River Band, Charley Crockett, Son Little and Ian Noe, among others.

In total, around 100 bands are in the lineup for the three-day festival, which features 13 separate stages. The full bill is as follows:

The 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup is similar to the bill booked for the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release reports. The release also notes that organizers are "hopeful the event will happen as planned in historic downtown Bristol this year."

"We worked hard to keep our lineup as consistent as we could with the lineup we had hoped to have at last year's cancelled event, but the pandemic forced us to make some difficult decisions," says Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, the nonprofit that is the parent organization of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. "The music and tourism industries have been hit hard by COVID-19, and our downtown businesses are struggling to survive. We hope our festival provides a boost to Bristol's economy to help get us back on track."

Tickets for the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion are on sale now for $100 plus taxes and fees. Get more information at BristolRhythm.com

Bristol is widely regarded as the birthplace of modern-day country music: It's where, in 1927, music producer Ralph Peer brought the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers to record. It is now home to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion brings approximately 40,000 attendees to town each year.

