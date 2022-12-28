Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming.

If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday.

There are a few gusty spots here and there.

But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best.

Wyoming, however, was having a bad day on Tuesday, 12/27/22.

In some areas gusts have been reported up to 90mph.

Some official gust numbers are listed below.

The maps you see here are from a website and app called WINDY. They have a site that helps you visualize the weather so you can see what it's actually doing.

Zooming in on Wyoming you can see those dark red areas. Those were sustained winds of 40 miles per hour or over.

The good news, if there is any, is that those winds are located in sparsely populated areas. Saying sparsely populated in America's most sparsely populated state is really saying something.

Another touch of good news is that Wyoming is high above sea level.

That means that 40 mph wind up here has less push to it than 40 mph wind at sea level.

Now about those gusts.

Let's see what the windy app shows us about that.

Here is a list of high gust numbers.

WIND RIVER MOUNTAINS EAST

RED CANYON - SOUTH PASS 92 MPH 0212 PM 12/27

SOUTHEAST JOHNSON COUNTY

I25 US87 - TISDALE DIVIDE 61 MPH

NATRONA COUNTY

CASPER AIRPORT 75 MPH 1002 AM 12/27

MILLS 2 NE (WYDOT) 74 MPH 1142 AM 12/27

BAR NUNN 13.6 N (WYDOT) 70 MPH 1152 AM 12/27

GREEN MOUNTAINS AND RATTLESNAKE RANGE

HILAND 16 S 78 MPH 0210 PM 12/27

MUDDY GAP 7 SW 60 MPH 1250 PM 12/27

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS SOUTHEAST

BUFFALO 18 NW 66 MPH 0647 AM 12/27

BARNUM 7 SW 50 MPH

ABSAROKA MOUNTAINS

SUNLIGHT BASIN 8 E (WYDOT) 88 MPH 1202 PM 12/27

CRANDALL 54 MPH 1012 AM 12/27

