Are The Buffalo Bills Coming Out With A Christmas Album?

Buffalo loves their Buffalo Bills. How crazy would people go if they decided to come out with a Christmas album?

Even if it was terrible, people would buy it up - especially if it was tied to a charity.

The reason this is even a question is because of another team that IS coming out with a Christmas album. It's not a joke either. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to release a Christmas album. One of their linemen is a huge fan of Christmas and he came up with the idea in the off season. He started to record tracks for the album over the summer and got fellow offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata to join him in making it. He's even got cameos on the album from teammates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham!

They're calling it "A Philly Special Christmas" which is both a nod to a "really special Christmas" and what they called the Philly Special in Super Bowl 52 when they took on the Patriots and won.

But enough about the Eagles. The question is...when will the Bills be coming out with their own Christmas album?

It's no secret that Isaiah McKenzie loves to sing. Heck, the guy was on American Idol over the summer. Plus, you may have seen some of the locker room karaoke sessions with McKenzie, Dion Dawkins, and more jamming out to 90s tunes.

It would be a huge hit!

You could sing songs about Frosty the Schnowman. Instead of Parson Brown, it could be Spencer Brown. You could rewrite the words to "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" to "Grandma Got Jumped Over By Josh Allen."

This thing would be too easy to do. So the question is, when can Bills Mafia expect it?

