Popular Cliff Diving Eatery in Colorado Could Be Taking a Dive

Colorado's Casa Bonita has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after over 46 years in business. The iconic restaurant's website still says they're reopening soon.

Casa Bonita was featured on the TV show South Park and is an iconic restaurant in Colorado. Casa Bonita is known for its cliff divers, sopapillas and a 30-foot waterfall. Their website states that they're home to the greatest show in Denver and mouth-watering Mexican food. The last we heard about Casa Bonita was that they were reopening soon, according to their website.

The Colorado restaurant has been closed since March 2020 and according to 9News, Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 6. This means that they can propose a plan of reorganization to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time, according to 9News.

Although Colorado's Casa Bonita has filed for bankruptcy, their website still states:

Casa Bonita is re-opening soon! Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

The future of this Colorado resultant is currently unknown. There was a GoFuneMe that was created for the restaurant, which as of April 12, 2021, has raised over $15,000.

The GoFundMe states that it's made up of a group of people from Denver who love Casa Bonita and are worried about its future. The GoFundMe aims to save the restaurant since it's an 'important culture and historic icon.'

Regardless of how you feel about the quality of their food or the atmosphere, it would be sad to see Casa Bonita go after 46 years in business. We'll keep you posted on any updates about Colorado's Casa Bonita.