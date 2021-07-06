Top 10 Catchy Country Songs
When your head gives a song more spins than your local radio station, that song becomes what's called an "earworm." Certain tunes just stick in your brain like flypaper, whether you want them to or not.
Prepare for these next 10 songs to start playing over and over in your cranial jukebox, as The Boot counts down the Top 10 catchy songs in country music:
- 10
"Undo It"Carrie Underwood
The Catch: "You stole my happy, you made me cry / Took the lonely and took me for a ride."
Underwood's catchy 2010 ditty goes right for the jugular when it comes to telling off the guy who blew it. The "uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-undo it" firmly plants the kiss-off in the ground -- and keeps on grinding.
- 9
"How Do You Like Me Now?!"Toby Keith
The Catch: "How do you like me now?! / Now that I'm on my way? / Do you still think I'm crazy / Standin' here today?"
It really doesn't matter if you're singing this 1999 Keith classic to a lover who rejected you or to the boss who fired you. This shout-out-the-window song rattles cages -- and keeps rattling on inside your head.
- 8
"Dang Me"Roger Miller
The Catch: "Dang me / Dang me / They oughta take a rope and hang me."
Miller was the king when it comes to writing and singing novelty songs. This one from 1964 can wake a sleeping dog and make him howl at the moon.
- 7
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"Shania Twain
The Catch: "The best thing about being a woman / Is the prerogative to have a little fun (fun, fun)."
Mix Twain's several lines of "fun, fun, fun"s and "oh, oh, oh"s with a booming horn section, and you've got a tune, from 1997, that you can't help but dance to, even if the dancing is only in your head.
- 6
"It's Finally Friday"George Jones
The Catch: "It's finally Friday / I'm free again / I got my motor running for a wild weekend."
There's probably a song for every day of the week ("Rainy Days and Mondays," "Sunday Morning Coming Down"), but this 1992 tune from Jones is a working man's anthem for the weekend warrior in us all.
- 5
"Achy Breaky Heart"Billy Ray Cyrus
The Catch: "Don't tell my heart, my achy breaky heart / I just don't think it'd understand."
Cyrus' clever (and repetitive) foot-stomper from 1992 has some comical (and repetitive) lyrics. Did we mention it's pretty repetitive? Try as you might, there's no denying this insidious earworm was a big ol' achy breaky monster.
- 4
"Family Tradition"Hank Williams Jr.
The Catch: "Hank why do you drink? / Hank, why do you roll smoke? / Why must you live out the songs that you wrote?"
This 1979 song resides in the memory bank because it tells a story about two legends, Hank Williams Sr. and Jr. -- and millions of fans -- who "get stoned and sing all night long," whether there's an (ear)worm in the tequila or not.
- 3
"You Belong With Me"Taylor Swift
The Catch: "If you could see that I'm the one who understands you / Been here all along, so why can't you see / You belong with me?"
Swift proved in this 2009 hit that the way to a guy's heart is through his eardrums. And while young men may be highly suggestible creatures, who would say no to Swift and her earworm-filled repertoire?
- 2
"The Gambler"Kenny Rogers
The Catch: "You got to know when to hold 'em / Know when to fold 'em / Know when to walk away, know when to run."
"Every hand's a winner and every hand's a loser" in the 1978 song that made a small-screen star out of Rogers. Do you know anyone who doesn't know every word to this tune?
- 1
"Elvira"Oak Ridge Boys
The Catch: "Elvira, Elvira / My Heart's on fire, Elvira / Giddy up, oom-poppa-oom-poppa-mow-mow."
Scientists may one day discover that the "oom-poppa-mow-mow" is the mating call of the elusive earworm. Everybody's heart was on fire in 1981 for the Oak Ridge Boys' "Elvira," who had "eyes that looked like heaven, and lips like cherry wine."