Celebrate Pi Day With Wyoming’s Most Popular Fruit Pie

We all know that this coming Sunday, we 'Spring forward' (ugh). But it's also the date of 3/14 or the mathematical constant that is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter...In case I've already lost you, all you need to know is that things that are circular are actual 'pies'. And you can celebrate 3/14 by eating our state's most popular fruit pie, should you choose to do so.

Gurney's recently used Google trends to figure out what each state's most popular fruit pie was since 'Pi Day' is coming up on Sunday. It seems that Wyoming decided to step out on its own and be original for this one, as we were the only state to choose Peach Pie as its most popular fruit pie.

As for the rest of the nation, the most popular fruit pie seems to be Strawberry Pie, as 14 states chose it as theirs. That dominated both the Midwest and the South. Grape Pie is the most popular in six states. Cranberry Pie and Key Lime Pie were the most popular in four states, while Apple Pie and Pineapple Pie were the most popular in three states. Is it just me, or is that kind of a disappointing showing for Apple Pie?

Colorado was one of the states that chose Key Lime Pie. Look at them being all hip. The only other pies besides Peach Pie to have just one state choose them as most popular were Huckleberry (Nebraska) and Blueberry (Maine). To check out the full map of what each state chose, click the link here.

So while you're recovering from that hour of sleep you're going to lose on Sunday, feel free to indulge in some Peach Pie for Pi Day, Wyomingites...Or whatever pie you feel like having for that matter. I don't know about anyone else, but I'm having a different type of pie. I'll order some pizza. Happy Pi Day!