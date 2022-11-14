Talented country trio Chapel Hart will hit the road for their first headlining tour in 2023.

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle won the hearts of America's Got Talent viewers earlier this year but have been steadily making their mark on country music for years. Over the past few months, the Poplarville, Miss. natives have earned praise from greats like Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker. Their talents also drew the attention of Darius Rucker, who recruited them for the stellar collaboration, "Ol' Church Hymn."

As they continue to ride this much-deserved wave of success, Chapel Hart have plotted an extensive tour that kicks off Jan. 26 in Wichita, Kansas, and continues across the U.S. through mid-July.

The trek marks a significant milestone for the hard-working trio, who have been performing together since 2014.

"It feels really amazing to be going out on our first-ever headlining tour," Devynn Hart explains. "God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity."

Her cousin, Trea, reiterated their excitement over the opportunity. "A wise woman once said, 'Give the people what they want,' but it's so much better when it's exactly what you want as well," she notes. "We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams."

"In my entire career, I've never been more excited, nervous, proud and every emotion imaginable," Danica Hart adds. "We'll be able to share our songs and stories with the millions of people who got to watch us on TV, and now they get to experience us up close and personal. This tour will remind people that These Are The GLORY DAYS!"

Lucas Hoge, fellow country singer-songwriter and host of Sportsman Channel's Hoge Wild television series, will act as support for the first leg of the tour through March 26.

A complete list of Chapel Hart's upcoming tour dates can be found below. You can find additional ticketing information at the trio's official website.

Chapel Hart's 2023 The Glory Days Tour Dates:

Jan. 26 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion Ballroom

Jan. 27 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Rococo Theater

Jan. 28 — Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

Feb. 2 — El Dorado, Ark. @ First Financial Music Hall

Feb. 3 — New Orleans, La. @ TBD

Feb. 4 — Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

Feb. 9 — Champaign, Ill. @ Virginia Theatre

Feb. 10 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Feb. 11 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

Feb. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ TBD

Feb. 19 — Amarillo, Texas @ Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 23 — Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center

Feb. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral Theater

Feb. 25 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Feb. 26 — Sioux, S.D. @ Washington Pavilion

March 3 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Paramount Theater

March 4 — New York, N.Y. @ Apollo Theater

March 5 — Tysons, Va. @ Capital One Hall

March 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

March 11 — Ocoee, Fla. @ Ocoee Music Festival

March 16 — Liberty, N.C. @ Liberty Showcase Theater

March 17 — Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall

March 18 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

March 23 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theatre

March 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

March 25 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre

March 26 — Madison, Wisc. @ Barrymore Theatre

April 1 — Wabash, Ind. @ Grand Theater

April 7 — Eu Claire, Wis. @ Pablo Center at the Confluence

April 14 — Johnston, S.C. @ Three Star Vineyard Inc.

April 15 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

April 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

April 21 — Cincinatti, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

April 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Temple Live

April 29 — Rome, Ga. @ Rome City Auditorium

May 4 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

May 5 — Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

May 6 — Cheyenne, Wy. @ Cheyenne Civic Center

May 12 — Salem, Oregon @ Elsinore Theatre

May 13 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Temple Theater

May 16 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre

May 18 — Visalia, Calif. @ Visalia Fox Theatre

May 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Vermont Hollywood

July 7 — South Bend, Ind. @ St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

July 14 — Gulfport, Miss. @ Immersive Media Performing Arts Center

July 15 — Jackson, Miss. @ Mississippi Coliseum