Check Out These Wyoming Animals Doing Animal Stuff In Snow

Well, today is the first decent snow we've gotten this season and the first real snow of 2022. Congrats!

While we're all inside and trying to avoid the sub-zero temps and the blowing snow outside, I've dug in and found something we can all enjoy. Wyoming wildlife in the snow. That's right, I found a collage of photos with Wyoming wildlife, just living their lives in the snow.

We should all feel bad for them, they can't watch Netflix at home while their boss thinks they're working.

So, what do these awesome animals do when there's snow everywhere? What they normally do I guess. Check out this video.

That was after a snow squall.I bet that mountain lion would love what we had dropped on us today. What we actually have today is great for Wyomingites and Wyoming Wildlife to play it. It's like a win-win. I wouldn't say go grab your nearest mountain lion and go to town, but your dog might like it when it warms up a tad.

Now, go ahead and sit back and enjoy your snow day. Hit the sledding hills around town and pretend you're a mountain lion as you slide down the hill. Go ahead, give it a rawwwr sound.

All kidding aside, be safe today if you're going out. Or, just enjoy watching the awesome pictures of the wildlife living their best lives in the snow. That might be the safest way to enjoy this weather today. So, go ahead and channel your inner mountain lion.

