Check Out This Adorable Bundle of Baby Bears in Rapid City

There is nothing more satisfying than watching baby animals.

YouTube viral video sharing channel, ViralHog, recently shared a video of a group of bear cubs all snuggled up together and it may be the cutest thing I've ever seen. ViralHog posted the video along with a caption from the woman that originally filmed the footage that stated:

I was on a road trip in South Dakota with my mom, aunt, and cousin. We stopped by Bear Country USA to see the bears and stumbled upon these little guys! They were so sweet and so much fun to watch

Bear Country USA is described as a "unique wildlife drive-thru park located in the Black Hills of South Dakota". According to their official website:

We are on the road to Mount Rushmore.

From the comfort of your own vehicle observe black bears, elk, mountain lions, buffalo, reindeer and other wildlife in their natural environment.

After you drive take a wildlife walk around our area where you can view park offspring, smaller animals and the must see baby bears.

After seeing this video of the bear cubs, this is definitely on my traveling bucket list.

