Check Out This Miraculous Helicopter Save Near a Mountainside

A daring mountainside helicopter rescue that was captured on video has gone viral and for all the right reasons.

The video was shared via Twitter on Tuesday morning (February 16th. 2021), by CCTV_ IDIOTS. As you can clearly see in the video, the helicopter's rotor blades are mere inches from the side of the mountain. One wrong move and this could have ended in complete disaster.

The stunning rescue footage has already been viewed over 3 million times in the last two days on Twitter alone.

After doing my due diligence, I found out the video is not new though. The footage was originally taken in January 2019 in France. A young adult male skier named Bruno had suffered a knee injury and a French police helicopter team was dispatched to get him safely off the mountain.

The aerial maneuvers executed by the pilot were amazing enough the first time, but to see that it was done twice in as many minutes (as the addition crew had to be picked up from the mountainside as well), makes this video that much more astounding.

